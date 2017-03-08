Snow Monday morning north of Indy

Snow Monday morning north of Indy

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect 8am Monday for all areas north of Indianapolis and goes until 2am Tuesday. Snow begins to creep into western Indiana by 5am Monday and gradually spreads eastward.

