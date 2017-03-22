Small plane slides off runway at Indi...

Small plane slides off runway at Indianapolis-area airport

Read more: The Republic

Authorities say no one was injured when a small plane that had flown from Connecticut slid off a runway at an Indianapolis-area airport. The plane landed Tuesday night at Indianapolis Executive Airport near Zionsville in Boone County.

