Small plane slides off runway at Indianapolis-area airport
Authorities say no one was injured when a small plane that had flown from Connecticut slid off a runway at an Indianapolis-area airport. The plane landed Tuesday night at Indianapolis Executive Airport near Zionsville in Boone County.
