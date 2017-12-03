SkyTrak13 Weather Forecast Sunday 3/12/17 - Morning Update
Today will be a bright, quiet and dry day before the next storm system arrives. Temperatures will run about 15A below normal, only climbing into the mid 30s, but the winds will be light.
