Senate panel OKs bill that gives reprieve to failing voucher schools
Provisions in a bill by Rep. Robert Behning, R-Indianapolis, create a way for private schools to immediately begin accepting voucher students, rather than waiting one year, and let failing voucher schools appeal to the state school board for a delay in consequences.
