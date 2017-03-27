Senate panel OKs bill that gives repr...

Senate panel OKs bill that gives reprieve to failing voucher schools

14 hrs ago

Provisions in a bill by Rep. Robert Behning, R-Indianapolis, create a way for private schools to immediately begin accepting voucher students, rather than waiting one year, and let failing voucher schools appeal to the state school board for a delay in consequences.

