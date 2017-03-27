Semi crash in north split closes ramp...

Semi crash in north split closes ramp from WB I-70 to SB I-65

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - A semi overturned on the ramp from Interstate 70 westbound in the north split Tuesday around 3 a.m. closing the ramp for the morning rush hour. The collector ramp that goes to Michigan St., Ohio St., and Fletcher Ave. is still open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marsh plans to close stores 2 hr idiot 6
Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal 22 hr Go Joe 4
best places to get a hook up Mon Youre welcome 4
looking for a good lawyer for free advise Mar 26 ejej 6
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy Mar 25 Did Flynn cut a deal 6
so we stick with the ACA Mar 24 TrumpedOffTrumpcare 2
Black Thugs Mar 24 whome 3
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,704 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC