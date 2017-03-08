See Keith Urban's Solemn Cover of Miranda Lambert's 'Vice'
"I've never played this, so Miranda bear with me, but this is a great song. Even if it is weird that a guy is holding shoes in his hand at 7 a.m.," Keith Urban jokes of the morning-after exit, before launching into a cover of Miranda Lambert's single, "Vice."
