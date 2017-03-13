Search warrant leads IMPD to signific...

Search warrant leads IMPD to significant amount of drugs, cash, and three arrests

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say a search warrant conducted on Saturday led them to a significant amount of drugs at an apartment on the city's north side. Police say they received a tip about drugs being sold at the Carlton Apartments near 86th Street and Township Line Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tracy gordon (Feb '14) 9 hr I know her 5
News Nazi flag sparks outrage 10 hr nnono 4
Nancy Pelosi is Demented 10 hr nnono 12
Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi... 10 hr nnono 18
Prostitutes at Buds truck stop in the 80's (May '15) 11 hr Tally 6
News Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy; closing I... 16 hr right 4
Trump supporters in the heartland fear being l... 20 hr Lyin Liars Gonna ... 6
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC