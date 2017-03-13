Search warrant leads IMPD to significant amount of drugs, cash, and three arrests
INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say a search warrant conducted on Saturday led them to a significant amount of drugs at an apartment on the city's north side. Police say they received a tip about drugs being sold at the Carlton Apartments near 86th Street and Township Line Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy gordon (Feb '14)
|9 hr
|I know her
|5
|Nazi flag sparks outrage
|10 hr
|nnono
|4
|Nancy Pelosi is Demented
|10 hr
|nnono
|12
|Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi...
|10 hr
|nnono
|18
|Prostitutes at Buds truck stop in the 80's (May '15)
|11 hr
|Tally
|6
|Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy; closing I...
|16 hr
|right
|4
|Trump supporters in the heartland fear being l...
|20 hr
|Lyin Liars Gonna ...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC