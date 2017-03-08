Schedule for Indianapolis March Madness regional
Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan, Wichita State, Oklahoma State, Jacksonville State, Dayton, and Northern Kentucky will all play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this week. Teams that win Friday will play again at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nazi flag sparks outrage
|5 min
|right
|1
|Indianapolis stray dog, cat complaints rise (May '07)
|1 hr
|right
|37
|Soap in 'Scent' is Sisters (Oct '06)
|3 hr
|Lucintheski
|53
|Robert Dominick
|4 hr
|Truth
|2
|Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy; closing I...
|5 hr
|Truth
|1
|Nancy Pelosi is Demented
|6 hr
|TruthCenter
|10
|Statehouse bill throws shadow on solar energy i...
|6 hr
|TruthCenter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC