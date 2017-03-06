Roncalli coach takes on new role
The State Championship Football Coach from Roncalli High School, Bruce Scifres, has been named the new Executive Director of the Catholic Youth Organization in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. Coach Scifres led Roncalli to seven State football championships, most recently in 2016.
Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
