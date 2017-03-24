Rolls-Royce moves into new jet engine...

Rolls-Royce moves into new jet engine facility in Indiana

After over two years of planning and construction, Rolls-Royce has moved into a brand new, jet engine facility in Indiana. The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports the 55,000-square-foot building is the first occupant of the Pursue Research Park Aerospace District in West Lafayette, a city nearly 70 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

