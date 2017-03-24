Roadwork planned for I-70 and I-465 interchange area
Indiana Department of Transportation crews will close lanes overnight Monday at the Interstate 465 and 70 interchange area on the east side of Indianapolis. Motorists are advised to heed construction warning signs and abide by reduced work zone speed limits.
