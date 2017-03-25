Prosecutor reprimanded for criticizing execution ruling
The Indiana Supreme Court reprimanded a prosecutor for criticizing a judge who ruled a man couldn't be executed for the rape and slaying of a Franklin College student. The order issued Friday found Johnson County Prosecutor Brad Cooper violated professional conduct rules on statements about the qualifications or integrity of a judge.
