Prosecutor reprimanded for criticizing execution ruling

The Indiana Supreme Court reprimanded a prosecutor for criticizing a judge who ruled a man couldn't be executed for the rape and slaying of a Franklin College student. The order issued Friday found Johnson County Prosecutor Brad Cooper violated professional conduct rules on statements about the qualifications or integrity of a judge.

