Pre-K debate continues in Senate committee
Rep. Bob Behning, R-Indianapolis, introduces his pre-K bill to the Senate Education and Career Development Committee on Wednesday. Indiana's On My Way Pre-K pilot program could soon be expanded to more counties, making early education opportunities available to more low-income students in the state.
