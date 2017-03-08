Pre-K debate continues in Senate comm...

Pre-K debate continues in Senate committee

11 hrs ago

Rep. Bob Behning, R-Indianapolis, introduces his pre-K bill to the Senate Education and Career Development Committee on Wednesday. Indiana's On My Way Pre-K pilot program could soon be expanded to more counties, making early education opportunities available to more low-income students in the state.

