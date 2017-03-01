Post office tip leads IMPD to drugs, guns in northwest Indy home
Postal inspectors had a package for a home in the 4000 block of Pittman Place on the northwest side of Indianapolis that got a positive hit from a K-9 for narcotics. Police and the postal inspector went to the home to talk with residents and detected an odor of both raw and burned marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|did you go to University Heights Grade school? (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|Dorcas Van Horn
|19
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|13 hr
|Disgusted and pis...
|4
|Trump's own staff has no idea what Donald Trump...
|15 hr
|I love no one
|1
|Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi...
|16 hr
|I love no one
|9
|adult theaters
|17 hr
|Truth
|7
|looking for Pain meds and Others ?
|18 hr
|In Indiana
|3
|teen boys and gay sex question (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Truth
|45
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC