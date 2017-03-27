Police work to identify northwest Ind...

Police work to identify northwest Indianapolis bank robbery suspect

7 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Police say a man walked into the Old National Bank in the 5500 block of Lafayette Road and showed a teller a handgun, handing over a note demanding money. After the suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money in a black bag, he left through the front door and headed southeast.

