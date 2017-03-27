Police work to identify northwest Indianapolis bank robbery suspect
Police say a man walked into the Old National Bank in the 5500 block of Lafayette Road and showed a teller a handgun, handing over a note demanding money. After the suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money in a black bag, he left through the front door and headed southeast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump stomps out before signing the papers, dem...
|7 hr
|Scan His Brain
|1
|Marsh plans to close stores
|7 hr
|Criswell
|16
|PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy
|16 hr
|TrumpCare DOA
|10
|Military Copters?
|17 hr
|UpThere
|1
|Starr Eldridge (Sep '16)
|20 hr
|Brandy
|7
|Trailer carrying diapers overturns on east side...
|Fri
|Truth
|5
|Fat Women
|Fri
|Sad
|15
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC