Police warn of woman accused of stealing money from student who gave her ride
INDIANAPOLIS - Police hope to identify a woman caught on camera in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood recently, investigating whether she scammed a student after giving him a sob story as a means to get into his car. The woman fled the car near 46th & Meridian after convincing the student to drive her to a couple of locations.
