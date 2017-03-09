Police: Suspect shot in robbery
In the span of about an hour, police said a Whiteland man robbed a restaurant and then tried to rob a gas station, where he was shot and killed. Levi Walker, 20, died after being shot at a gas station Monday night near Keystone and Troy avenues, on the southside of Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being called as a witness
|3 hr
|Nope
|3
|Always Inn on 21st and Shadeland is sex offende... (Oct '12)
|3 hr
|firebug9
|15
|Any adult theaters or good bars?
|4 hr
|Bowfish19111
|1
|Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
|5 hr
|nnono
|10
|Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi...
|5 hr
|nnono
|16
|does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|nnono
|31
|Where was Trump on 9/11?
|6 hr
|TrumpedSnowflakes
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC