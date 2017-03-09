Police: Suspect shot in robbery

14 hrs ago

In the span of about an hour, police said a Whiteland man robbed a restaurant and then tried to rob a gas station, where he was shot and killed. Levi Walker, 20, died after being shot at a gas station Monday night near Keystone and Troy avenues, on the southside of Indianapolis.

