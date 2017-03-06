Police: store manager fires shot during robbery
An Indianapolis Sprint store manager reportedly fired his own gun in the middle of a take-over style armed robbery. It happened at the Sprint Store on Pendelton Pike in a strip mall near I-465 on the city's east side.
