Police searching for suspect in girlfriend's early morning shooting on the southwest side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday that left a woman in critical condition at a local hospital and police searching for the woman's boyfriend. Detectives are looking for 43-year-old Gregory Lawson of Indianapolis after he allegedly shot his girlfriend Kristina White, 41, of Indianapolis.

