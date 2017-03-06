Police: Missing woman drowned trying ...

Police: Missing woman drowned trying to save stranger's dog

The body of Jackie Watts was found on a sand bank in the Flatrock River Saturday. Watts, who worked with animal rescue groups, was trying to save a dog, police said.

