Police: Man fired shots in county nei...

Police: Man fired shots in county neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Reporter

An Indianapolis man who police say recklessly fired a gun in a McCordsville neighborhood during a fight, damaging homes and cars, faces six felony charges, records show. No one was injured, but prosecutors said Trevaughn J. Keene damaged property and put the public at risk when he raised a fun and fired during an altercation last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indy man at party on boat drowns in Lake Monroe (Apr '07) 3 hr Crying 983
News Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river 7 hr Never impeach the... 9
does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14) 7 hr Yeah 30
Where was Trump on 9/11? 17 hr Bullsheeter on tw... 8
Horse Information 18 hr Concerned 8
AARP comes out against TrumpCare Tue Jerry 1
Being called as a witness Tue Lock Him Up 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,394 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC