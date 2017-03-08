Police: Man fired shots in county neighborhood
An Indianapolis man who police say recklessly fired a gun in a McCordsville neighborhood during a fight, damaging homes and cars, faces six felony charges, records show. No one was injured, but prosecutors said Trevaughn J. Keene damaged property and put the public at risk when he raised a fun and fired during an altercation last summer.
