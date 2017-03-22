Police, Fire a " March 22

Read more: Daily Journal

Bloom Florist, 355 U.S. 31 North: Police responded at 12:25 p.m. Monday to a report of fraud. Intown Suites, 887 E. Main St.: Police responded at 9:20 a.m. Monday to a reported of an attempted break-in of a vehicle.

Indianapolis, IN

