Pence spokesman calls email comparison 'absurd'
INDIANAPOLIS - A spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence is speaking out about a new report regarding Pence's use of a private email account while serving as Indiana's governor. Spokesman Marc Lotter told Eyewitness News Thursday night the Vice President maintained a "state email account and a personal email account", similar to previous governors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|2 hr
|Jimbomd9236
|164
|Colts draft picks
|3 hr
|Just Saying
|1
|Crestwood Property Management (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|yes
|5
|Pence used private email service
|7 hr
|nnono
|3
|Rock bands, fans get comfortable at ballpark (Aug '07)
|17 hr
|JMD
|59
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|Thu
|Clinton
|3
|Ex-Indianapolis Mayor Peterson leaving Lilly ex...
|Thu
|GayBLT Survey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC