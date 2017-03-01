Pence spokesman calls email compariso...

Pence spokesman calls email comparison 'absurd'

13 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - A spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence is speaking out about a new report regarding Pence's use of a private email account while serving as Indiana's governor. Spokesman Marc Lotter told Eyewitness News Thursday night the Vice President maintained a "state email account and a personal email account", similar to previous governors.

