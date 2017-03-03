One of worlda s largest Batman memorabilia collections purchased by Childrena s Museum of Indiana...
Kevin Silva, an Indianapolis man who's collected the items since he was five years old, sold all 3,252 pieces of his display to the museum. Silva held the Guinness World Record for biggest Batman display from 2013 to 2016.
