One killed in west Indianapolis crash
Police believe the driver of a sedan was turning left from S. McClure Street to W. Washington Street around 6:20 p.m. when his vehicle was struck by a pick-up truck that was traveling east on W. Washington Street. Investigators say the driver of the sedan's vision may have been impaired by the setting sun.
