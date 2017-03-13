Ohio National Guard member dies at training in Indiana
The Ohio National Guard says a 43-year-old member from Norton died during training in Indiana, and the cause is under investigation. The agency says Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy gordon (Feb '14)
|7 hr
|I know her
|5
|Nazi flag sparks outrage
|8 hr
|nnono
|4
|Nancy Pelosi is Demented
|8 hr
|nnono
|12
|Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi...
|8 hr
|nnono
|18
|Prostitutes at Buds truck stop in the 80's (May '15)
|9 hr
|Tally
|6
|Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy; closing I...
|15 hr
|right
|4
|Trump supporters in the heartland fear being l...
|19 hr
|Lyin Liars Gonna ...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC