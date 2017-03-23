Notre Dame wins ninth national fencing crown Sunday in Indianapolis
Notre Dame won its ninth national title at the NCAA Men's and Women's Fencing Championships Sunday at the Indiana Farmer's Coliseum at the State Fairgrounds. Notre Dame senior Lee Kiefer won her fourth individual national championship in women's foil, making her the first Notre Dame student-athlete to win four titles in one event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marsh plans to close stores
|4 hr
|Criswell
|2
|looking for a good lawyer for free advise
|14 hr
|ejej
|6
|PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy
|Sat
|Did Flynn cut a deal
|6
|best places to get a hook up
|Sat
|I c dumb ppl
|3
|so we stick with the ACA
|Fri
|TrumpedOffTrumpcare
|2
|Black Thugs
|Mar 24
|whome
|3
|Can this country stand to have a president unde...
|Mar 23
|Before the Deluge
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC