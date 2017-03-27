No criminal charges in baby's day care death

Flood Warning issued March 31 at 7:50AM EDT expiring April 5 at 7:08AM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued March 31 at 7:50AM EDT expiring April 4 at 4:24AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued March 31 at 7:50AM EDT expiring April 4 at 3:30AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued March 31 at 6:48AM EDT expiring April 2 at 1:00AM EDT in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley INDIANAPOLIS The Marion County Prosecutor's Office has decided not to file criminal charges in the death of a 5-month-old baby at a suspected illegal day care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.