NFL Mock Draft 2017: Eagles land a co...

NFL Mock Draft 2017: Eagles land a cornerback at No. 14

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

MARCH 06: Defensive back Marlon Humphrey of Alabama runs with the ball as a coach looks on during day six of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 6, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. After investing significant cap space and financial capital into adding to quarterback Carson Wentz and the offense's arsenal, could the Eagles turn to the NFL Draft to add talent to a defense that finished ranked No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for a good lawyer for free advise 3 hr ejej 6
News Marsh plans to close stores 9 hr idiot 1
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy 16 hr Did Flynn cut a deal 6
best places to get a hook up 22 hr I c dumb ppl 3
so we stick with the ACA Fri TrumpedOffTrumpcare 2
Black Thugs Fri whome 3
Can this country stand to have a president unde... Mar 23 Before the Deluge 5
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,301 • Total comments across all topics: 279,835,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC