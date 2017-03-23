New Indianapolis cancer center design...

New Indianapolis cancer center designed with patients in mind

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Crews are putting the final touches on a new cancer treatment facility on the city's northwest side. The $60 million Community Cancer Center North will open in less than two weeks.

