New charges filed in starvation death case of Indiana boy
Four people jailed in a 9-year-old Indiana boy's starvation death face new charges involving two other children exposed to methamphetamine through their use of the drug. The Tribune-Star reports that neglect of dependent charges were filed Wednesday against Cameron Hoopingarner's two guardians and two other people.
