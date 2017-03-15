New charges filed in starvation death...

New charges filed in starvation death case of Indiana boy

Four people jailed in a 9-year-old Indiana boy's starvation death face new charges involving two other children exposed to methamphetamine through their use of the drug. The Tribune-Star reports that neglect of dependent charges were filed Wednesday against Cameron Hoopingarner's two guardians and two other people.

