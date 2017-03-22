NCAA fencing championships coming to ...

NCAA fencing championships coming to Indianapolis starting Thursday

14 hrs ago

The NCAA Men's and Women's Fencing Championships are about to get underway at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The best student-athletes from around the country and the world will face off in a field that's headlined by six Rio Olympians.

