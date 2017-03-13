Nazi flag sparks outrage
There are 2 comments on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 7 hrs ago, titled Nazi flag sparks outrage. In it, WTHR-TV Indianapolis reports that:
A Nazi flag displayed outside an Indianapolis house has sparked outrage far beyond the neighborhood where it hung over the weekend. The homeowner on Emerson Avenue, who also displays Confederate and Don't Tread On Me flags, says he put it up because he's a collector.
United States
#1 6 hrs ago
Welcome to trumps america
United States
#2 3 hrs ago
Lol, he's just a flag collector. I doubt Trump knows him, or that he knows Puter, I mean Putin;)
