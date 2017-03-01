Monday autopsy may give insight into ...

Monday autopsy may give insight into Indianapolis woman found in Columbus

Investigators hope to learn more about the death of an Indianapolis woman found in Columbus after an autopsy is performed Monday. Police discovered the body of 33-year-old Jacqueline Watts on a sandbar in the Flatrock River early Saturday.

