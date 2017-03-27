Mom of crash victim shares sobering l...

Mom of crash victim shares sobering lesson of dangers of texting and driving

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - The month of April is "Distracted Driving Awareness Month" - a point not lost on a Clinton County mother. Jill Biddle of Kirklin knows the pain of texting and driving firsthand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat Women 2 hr Avoid 9
looking for a good lawyer for free advise 7 hr alven 7
News Marsh plans to close stores 13 hr idiot 6
Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal Mon Go Joe 4
best places to get a hook up Mon Youre welcome 4
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy Mar 25 Did Flynn cut a deal 6
so we stick with the ACA Mar 24 TrumpedOffTrumpcare 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,899,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC