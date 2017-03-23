Million Meal Movement mealpacking mar...

Million Meal Movement mealpacking marathon will benefit local food bank

11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Mayor Joe Hogsett stopped by US Healthworks on Thursday as Clif Bar workers in partnership with the Million Meal Movement kicked off their 24 hour meal packing marathon. All the meals packed on Thursday will be donated to Midwest Food Bank and then go directly to needy Hoosiers.

