Mentally disabled man missing from group home

12 hrs ago

INDIANAPOLIS An 18-year-old mentally disabled man was reported missing Tuesday evening after family members say he walked out of the group home where he lived and never returned. Police say David Booher left the home near Southport and McFarland Roads around 10 p.m. with two other residents after he got mad at one of his caretakers.

