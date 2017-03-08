"Meet a Muslim" answers questions on Monument Circle
INDIANAPOLIS - A couple of Muslim-Americans spent part of their Saturday on Monument Circle, holding signs and talking with anyone who came up to them. They say people have a lot of questions about their faith and they wanted to make it easy for them to get the answers.
