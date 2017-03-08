"Meet a Muslim" answers questions on ...

"Meet a Muslim" answers questions on Monument Circle

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - A couple of Muslim-Americans spent part of their Saturday on Monument Circle, holding signs and talking with anyone who came up to them. They say people have a lot of questions about their faith and they wanted to make it easy for them to get the answers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro... 44 min L O L 12
Nancy Pelosi is Demented 49 min Russians Elected ... 9
Sarah Palin Knocks Trumpcare 54 min Six of Sixty Page... 3
Trump supporters in the heartland fear being l... 57 min J R D 1
News Brothers high on mushrooms fight naked 8 hr Haha 2
Pelosi and many dems met with same Russian offi... 12 hr Impeach Now 10
Democrats Lobby Trump to Stop Supporting Single... 22 hr Stop Single Payer 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,069 • Total comments across all topics: 279,494,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC