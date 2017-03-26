Marsh plans to close stores

Marsh plans to close stores

There are 1 comment on the The Republic story from 11 hrs ago, titled Marsh plans to close stores. In it, The Republic reports that:

Struggling Marsh Supermarkets has stopped paying rent on six Indianapolis stores, a move that might suggest the struggling chain is preparing to close them to shore up finances. Marsh said it doesn't comment on the status of specific locations but acknowledged in an emailed statement that the cutthroat grocery industry is prompting the company's decision to further reduce its footprint.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
idiot

Indianapolis, IN

#1 9 hrs ago
Tried to tell people this 2 years ago!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for a good lawyer for free advise 3 hr ejej 6
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy 16 hr Did Flynn cut a deal 6
best places to get a hook up 22 hr I c dumb ppl 3
so we stick with the ACA Fri TrumpedOffTrumpcare 2
Black Thugs Fri whome 3
Can this country stand to have a president unde... Mar 23 Before the Deluge 5
FlatEarth Mar 23 Get Help 9
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,301 • Total comments across all topics: 279,835,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC