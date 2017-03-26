Marsh plans to close stores
There are 1 comment on the The Republic story from 11 hrs ago, titled Marsh plans to close stores.
Struggling Marsh Supermarkets has stopped paying rent on six Indianapolis stores, a move that might suggest the struggling chain is preparing to close them to shore up finances. Marsh said it doesn't comment on the status of specific locations but acknowledged in an emailed statement that the cutthroat grocery industry is prompting the company's decision to further reduce its footprint.
#1 9 hrs ago
Tried to tell people this 2 years ago!!!
