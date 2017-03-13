MAP: How Irish is your neighborhood

Indianapolis is going green for St. Patrick's Day but how much Irish green is in its blood the rest of the year? According to data from the latest census in 2010, just over 10 percent of the city claims Irish ancestry and that's just Irish, not Scots-Irish, for the purists out there. While Lawrence Township claims the single census tract with the highest Irish ancestry 24.4 percent between Indian Lake Road and Oaklandon Road on the west and east, and Fox Road and 75th Street on the north and south Perry Township takes home the prize for most Irish neighborhoods.

