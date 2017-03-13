MAP: How Irish is your neighborhood

MAP: How Irish is your neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: TheIndyChannel

Indianapolis is going green for St. Patrick's Day but how much Irish green is in its blood the rest of the year? According to data from the latest census in 2010, just over 10 percent of the city claims Irish ancestry and that's just Irish, not Scots-Irish, for the purists out there. While Lawrence Township claims the single census tract with the highest Irish ancestry 24.4 percent between Indian Lake Road and Oaklandon Road on the west and east, and Fox Road and 75th Street on the north and south Perry Township takes home the prize for most Irish neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Awesome God 17 min Sam 3
Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi... 1 hr Scan Donnies Brai... 22
Cover charges downtown Indy 12 hr Kiki 1
thank you fedex Thu Thank You 38
News Indianapolis man sells thousands of Batman coll... Thu Batman is cool 2
News St. Patty's Downtown Madness Thu Happy St Pattys day 1
News Nazi flag sparks outrage Wed More Lies 6
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. South Korea
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,984 • Total comments across all topics: 279,614,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC