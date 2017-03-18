Man struck by train after horseplay o...

Man struck by train after horseplay on tracks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

A 27-year-old man was hit by a train while playing on the tracks outside a Franklin bar overnight, police said. The Indianapolis resident was taken to Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital with a head injury after the accident, which happened shortly before 1 a.m. near BoJaks Bar and Grille, located between Jefferson and Monroe streets next to the Louisville & Indiana Railroad line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Awesome God Fri Zombies Rule 9
Tim Statzer Flexco Fri Perkins 1
FlatEarth Fri FlatEarthFcts 4
does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14) Fri grammar police 33
Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi... Fri Scan Donnies Brai... 22
Cover charges downtown Indy Thu Kiki 1
thank you fedex Mar 16 Thank You 38
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,652,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC