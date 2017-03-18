Man struck by train after horseplay on tracks
A 27-year-old man was hit by a train while playing on the tracks outside a Franklin bar overnight, police said. The Indianapolis resident was taken to Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital with a head injury after the accident, which happened shortly before 1 a.m. near BoJaks Bar and Grille, located between Jefferson and Monroe streets next to the Louisville & Indiana Railroad line.
