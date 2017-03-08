Man critically injured in Saturday morning house fire
A Beech Grove police officer was driving in the area of the 6100 Timber Lake Boulevard just before 6 a.m. when he saw fire coming from a house and alerted dispatch to start the fire department. The officer also went around Indianapolis firefighters arrived on the scene and were able to locate one victim, a man in his 60's, inside the home.
