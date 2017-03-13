Man charged with aggravated murder sa...

Man charged with aggravated murder says victim "didn't deserve that"

12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis man is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot a woman, leaving her in critical condition. Prosecutors say Gregory Lawson told police he'd been drinking and was struggling with his friend Kristina White in her bedroom when the gun he was holding went off.

