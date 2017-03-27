Man accused of groping teen claims medical disorder
But Passwaiter, 18, tells police a medical condition is behind his alleged groping of a 15-year-old as she slept during a Spring break sleepover. Police say Passwaiter came to police headquarters, saying he had heard the 15-year-old had filed a complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fat Women
|5 hr
|Avoid
|9
|looking for a good lawyer for free advise
|10 hr
|alven
|7
|Marsh plans to close stores
|16 hr
|idiot
|6
|Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal
|Mon
|Go Joe
|4
|best places to get a hook up
|Mon
|Youre welcome
|4
|PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy
|Mar 25
|Did Flynn cut a deal
|6
|so we stick with the ACA
|Mar 24
|TrumpedOffTrumpcare
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC