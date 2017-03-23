Make American Great Again marchers su...

Make American Great Again marchers support Trump in Indy

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Dozens of people took to the streets of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon for a march to support leaders in the White House. Organizers say they wanted to show support for not only President Donald Trump and his policies, but also police and the military.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marsh plans to close stores 4 hr idiot 1
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy 12 hr Did Flynn cut a deal 6
best places to get a hook up 17 hr I c dumb ppl 3
so we stick with the ACA Fri TrumpedOffTrumpcare 2
Black Thugs Fri whome 3
looking for a good lawyer for free advise Mar 23 Ask for ID anyway 5
Can this country stand to have a president unde... Mar 23 Before the Deluge 5
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,831,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC