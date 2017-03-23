Make American Great Again marchers support Trump in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS - Dozens of people took to the streets of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon for a march to support leaders in the White House. Organizers say they wanted to show support for not only President Donald Trump and his policies, but also police and the military.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
