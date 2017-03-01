Major project to impact south side in...

Major project to impact south side interstate traffic starting Sunday evening

11 hrs ago

Road construction goes into full gear this week, with changes coming late Sunday night on the south side of Indianapolis to I-65 at I-465. The eastbound loop ramp from I-465 to northbound I-65 will close Sunday night at 9 p.m. until the construction is completed.

Indianapolis, IN

