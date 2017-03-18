Local Police, Fire a " March 18

Local Police, Fire a " March 18

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, council and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Casey J. Monzalvo, 29, 721 Union St., Columbus, Bartholomew County warrant, 6:46 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, held in lieu of $568 cash bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Awesome God 20 hr Zombies Rule 9
Tim Statzer Flexco 22 hr Perkins 1
FlatEarth Fri FlatEarthFcts 4
does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14) Fri grammar police 33
Don't you think it's time for Trump to be commi... Fri Scan Donnies Brai... 22
Cover charges downtown Indy Thu Kiki 1
thank you fedex Thu Thank You 38
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,622 • Total comments across all topics: 279,644,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC