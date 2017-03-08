List of suspects in drug bust

Here are the names, ages, addresses and charges of drug dealing suspects that police arrested on Tuesday or are still looking for: Ashley N. Bratcher, 27, 6556 Troon Way, Indianapolis, dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in a scheduled III controlled substance and conversion Derrick Darvon Clark-Moreland, 22, 7313 Oronoco Ave., Indianapolis, two charges of dealing in a scheduled II controlled substance, unlawful sale of a legend drug, dealing in a marijuana Michelle Coniglen-McLean, 27, 981 W. State Road 144, Franklin, two charges of dealing in methamphetamine, one charge of dealing in a scheduled II controlled substance Valentina Dennison, 30, Driftwood Mobile Home Park, Edinburgh, dealing in a schedule III controlled substance, conspiracy to commit dealing in a schedule III controlled substance James Hall, 38, 981 W. State Road 144, Franklin, three charges of dealing in ... (more)

