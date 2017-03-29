Kaitlyn Baker to Perform at The Raths...

Kaitlyn Baker to Perform at The Rathskeller in Indianapolis, 3/31

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Emerging Nashville recording artist Kaitlyn Baker will make her Indianapolis debut on Friday, March 31, with an acoustic performance at The Rathskeller, the city's acclaimed German restaurant and music venue. The 22-year-old singer/songwriter was recently named among "Top 10 Country Artists to Watch in 2017" in The Huffington Post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat Women 13 hr interesting 13
News Marsh plans to close stores 13 hr idiot 8
looking for a good lawyer for free advise Tue alven 7
Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal Mon Go Joe 4
best places to get a hook up Mon Youre welcome 4
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy Mar 25 Did Flynn cut a deal 6
so we stick with the ACA Mar 24 TrumpedOffTrumpcare 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,926,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC