Justin Vining's dramatic change in style on display at annual Harrison solo show
In fact, that's pretty much all he's done for the last year A - and he doesn't plan on slowing down. The Indianapolis artist built his personal brand on whimsical color.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|teen boys and gay sex question (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Marry
|44
|Abigail Williams
|Tue
|Justice For All
|3
|Leboring James still whining over Trump winning
|Tue
|Get To Work Donnie
|5
|reflex allen
|Tue
|ddd
|2
|Lady in red toyota Solora hustling hotel guests
|Mon
|Niceperson667
|1
|Walter "Tom" Smith missing (Dec '07)
|Feb 27
|Kenny
|108
|Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel...
|Feb 26
|Get to Work Donnie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC